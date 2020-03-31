SUPPORT LOCAL: Taqueria Estilo Mexico losing business due to coronavirus outbreak after a successful first month

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What is Taqueria Estilo Mexico?

Taqueria Estilo Mexico is a restaurant that serves authentic Mexican food including gorditas and sopes.

Where is Taqueria Estilo Mexico located?

The restaurant has two locations in Cypress.

How has the outbreak impacted this business?

“Well, we just opened about a month ago and we were busy until recently.”

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can support this business by placing to-go orders and picking them up through its drive-thru at it’s first location on Barker Cypress.

Their second location on FM 529 doesn’t have a drive-thru but someone can go to your car to take your order and deliver your food.

To view its full menu along with prices, click here.