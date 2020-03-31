75ºF

See Houston and Texas social media users react with posts and memes to the stay-at-home extension

Ana Gonzalez, KPRC Digital Media Intern

Ethan McIver, 4, son of U.S. Army Field Band member Sgt. Major Robert McIver, Jr., holds part of his toy train set as he looks out the window of his home in Catonsville, Md., Thursday, March 26, 2020. The family is staying home because of the coronavirus outbreak. Inside on the television the U.S. Army Field Band's daily "We Stand Ready" virtual concert series from Fort George G. Meade is playing. The Army Field Band's mission is to bring the military's story to the American people. And they're not letting the coronavirus get in the way. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
HOUSTON – With coronavirus cases rapidly rising in Texas, especially in the Houston-area, Texas officials, statewide and countywide have announced extensions to several orders previously in place.

Here’s a rundown of what happened Tuesday:

  • Gov. Abbott issued an executive order extending social distancing protocols, keeping schools closed until May 4.
  • Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, along with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced an extension to the “stay home, work safe” order through April 30 in a press conference Tuesday.

With the extensions in effect, social media users in the Houston area are sharing their reactions regarding the news.

With hair salons considered non-essential, Katie hopes to keep her patience in during the month of April.

We feel the same way, Brooklynn!

Twitter user @Tienptation may have to hold off on her son’s Star Wars party because of coronavirus concerns, but the extension may complicate things further.

“May the 4th” was trending on Twitter, not because it’s a “Star Wars Holiday”, but Abbott announced Tuesday that Texas schools will remained closed until May 4.

Many Twitter users turned to “Star Wars” memes and gifs to bring light to the school closure extension, including Twitter user @cardsandmohr.

High school seniors and graduating college students are hit hard by the pandemic due to school closures, such as @ItsEnerrgy and @shryku

@KristiMarie925 shares a humorous picture of her two daughters reacting to the news about schools closed until May 4.

What is your reaction on the stay-at-home order extension and schools closed until May 4? Tell us in the comments below!

