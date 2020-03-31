See Houston and Texas social media users react with posts and memes to the stay-at-home extension

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – With coronavirus cases rapidly rising in Texas, especially in the Houston-area, Texas officials, statewide and countywide have announced extensions to several orders previously in place.

Here’s a rundown of what happened Tuesday:

Gov. Abbott issued an executive order extending social distancing protocols, keeping schools closed until May 4.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, along with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced an extension to the “stay home, work safe” order through April 30 in a press conference Tuesday.

With the extensions in effect, social media users in the Houston area are sharing their reactions regarding the news.

Harris county extended the stay home order until the end of April i’m going to end up shaving my head — Katie🌈 (@buttfloss_) March 31, 2020

With hair salons considered non-essential, Katie hopes to keep her patience in during the month of April.

Houston stay at home order extended till April 30 pic.twitter.com/YP6m4Khzi5 — Brooklynn (@BrooklynnIsom) March 31, 2020

We feel the same way, Brooklynn!

Had to postpone my little guy’s @starwars birthday party in March because of #COVID19 Just got word that Harris County is extending the #StayHome order for another month. I don’t know how to tell him we are cancelling his party. Be safe, everyone. #StarWars — TN (@Tienptation) March 31, 2020

Twitter user @Tienptation may have to hold off on her son’s Star Wars party because of coronavirus concerns, but the extension may complicate things further.

“May the 4th” was trending on Twitter, not because it’s a “Star Wars Holiday”, but Abbott announced Tuesday that Texas schools will remained closed until May 4.

Many Twitter users turned to “Star Wars” memes and gifs to bring light to the school closure extension, including Twitter user @cardsandmohr.

Texas announced all schools stay closed until May the 4th.... are we just cancelling this semester then because I assume more states will follow....



Sorry seniors pic.twitter.com/cNtlMXD4Lr — Shryku 🦇 the Mandalorian (@Shryku) March 31, 2020

High school seniors and graduating college students are hit hard by the pandemic due to school closures, such as @ItsEnerrgy and @shryku

Bruh, they just extended the school closure in Texas to May the 4th. I'm about to walk the stage on skype yo 😂 — Enerrgy (@ItsEnerrgy) March 31, 2020

Grace & Mia's very opposite reaction to the news that all Texas schools will be closed till May the 4th. @clark_4th @CalBoy73 #goodthingwelikehavinthemaround pic.twitter.com/imh95JdPo4 — Kristi Rogers (@KristiMarie925) March 31, 2020

@KristiMarie925 shares a humorous picture of her two daughters reacting to the news about schools closed until May 4.

What is your reaction on the stay-at-home order extension and schools closed until May 4? Tell us in the comments below!