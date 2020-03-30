SUPPORT LOCAL: Atlas Glinn, LLC says it’s struggling to keep its security personnel employed amid coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What does Atlas Glinn, LLC offer?

“Our passion is security — security for you and everything important to you. Today, this is more important than ever. We offer a full service, integrated approach that combines protection, training, consulting and investigations. Delivered by the best in the business, we have an offering to fit your needs.”

How did the business start?

Atlas Glinn, LCC was originally founded in 2006 in the Lone Star State as a training company, focusing the vast majority of its efforts in the training segment. Over the years, it has diversified into security and investigations.

Where is Atlas Glinn, LLC located?

Atlass Glinn, LLC is located near Memorial Park.

How is Atlas Glinn, LLC dealing with current challenges?

“Most of our clients have been forced to close during this epic pandemic without relief, therefore causing us to lose business and struggle to keep our staff employed. We are juggling the schedule and business capitol the best we can to triage our operations and keep paychecks going to our most critical assets —our employees.”

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

For more information, visit www.atlasglinn.com or call (281) 415-1023.