METRO begins modified service schedules today. Here is what you need to know.

HOUSTON – In response to the growing coronavirus outbreak in southeast Texas and the associated stay-at-home orders in place, the Metro Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) is modifying service as of March 30. The changes are to provide for the transportation needs of essential workers in the area while also protecting the health of METRO workers and consumers alike.

All

In the effort to protect people’s health, METRO has implemented the following changes:

Cleaning: METRO’s already-rigorous cleaning schedule is being intensified. Additional staff will be in place to keep frequently-touched surfaces disinfected.

Loading/Unloading: Loading and unloading will be through rear doors only. These procedures apply to all people unless accessibility limitations require the use of the front door.

Fares: Temporarily suspended.

Seating: Capacity is being reduced by 50 percent to allow for adequate social distancing during transit.

Ride Less: Limit transportation needs to essential activities only by following the advice of local health officials. When Possible, stay home!

Schedules for various METRO transportation systems will be limited due to the reduced ridership during the Stay Home-Work Safe orders currently in place:

METRO Bus/Community Connector Service:

Local buses will run on a modified Saturday schedule 7 days a week.

Red and Blue Routes : Reduced to every 30 minutes.

Green Routes : Normal Saturday schedule.

Community Connector Routes: Continue to operate.

METRORail Service:

Red Line : Modified Sunday schedule -- Every 12 minutes.

Purple Line : Modified Sunday schedule -- Every 18 minutes.

Green Line : Every 20 minutes.

A Texas Medical Center Shuttle will run from Fannin South to Hermann Park/Rice University station every 12 Minutes during peak morning and afternoon times.

Park & Ride:

Texas Medical Center Park & Ride services continue on a normal schedule.

All other Park & Ride service suspended.

HOV/HOT Lanes:

Closed.

METROLift: