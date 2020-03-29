Firefighters battle massive brush fire on Galveston Island

GALVESTON, Texas – Firefighters battled a brush fire that sparked on Galveston Island’s east side Saturday night.

The fire was first reported around 8 p.m. on the far east end of Galveston Island, near Apffel Park. Several area fire departments responded and worked through the night to ensure the fire did not spread to nearby homes or structures.

Officials are not yet sure what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.