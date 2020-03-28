WATCH: New York City spent 2 minutes clapping for coronavirus first responders on Friday

(CNN) -- New Yorkers leaned out their windows and flooded their balconies with two minutes of applause for essential workers on Friday.

They applauded the first responders, nurses, doctors and other health care workers who are helping to fight the city's coronavirus outbreak. The applause erupted from all over the city at 7 p.m. and lasted for several minutes.

The word about the clapping spread through social media and encouraged New Yorkers to use #clapbecausewecare to share their support. Videos show people yelling and cheering as well as clapping across the city.

119th Street is so grateful to all health care workers, police, MTA, civil servants, and essential business employees who are bravely still working. We 💙 you, thank you.#ClapBecauseWeCare pic.twitter.com/6zWOdMrXHZ — Andrea Edman (@aedman72) March 27, 2020

Residents of other cities across the world have taken to their windows and balconies to show their appreciation for health care workers. Italy, Spain and India all gathered to show their support for those fighting coronavirus.

The West Village in NYC came out tonight on their roofs to thank the Healthcare workers here in the city, the country and around the world. Thank you for all you do. #StayHome @NBCNewYork #clapbecausewecare pic.twitter.com/W73EJhO5GD — Chas Pressner (@cjpressner) March 27, 2020