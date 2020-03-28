SUPPORT LOCAL: First-time rodeo vendor I Love Bouncies faces cancellations until September amid coronavirus outbreak

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

When the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo suddenly announced the season would be coming to an abrupt end, vendors had just a few hours to close up shop.

I Love Bouncies was one of those vendors.

“We attend various fairs, festivals, community events, and music fests. This was our first time as a vendor at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo," the owner wrote to KPRC. “Going forward our in-person shows have been canceled with no event scheduled until September.”

The small business is currently encouraging customers to shop on its website in hopes of selling characters and offering free smiles.

I Love Bouncies sells hand made, hand-carved, wood collectible characters on a spring.

www.ilovebouncies.com Time to get Bouncing! Posted by I Love Bouncies on Thursday, November 30, 2017

“People will hook Bouncies on a ceiling fan pull, hook them on a lamp, above a kitchen sink, in a window, or ride with you in your car," the owner said. "We sell Bouncies to people that have someone in an assisted living, or nursing home. Anywhere you need a little Bounce in your day.”

I Love Bouncies is based out of Katy.