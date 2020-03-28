Man charged for role in fire at The Palms at Cypress Station apartments after a Crime Stoppers tip
The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said they have charged a man for his involvement in a fire at The Palms at Cypress Station Apartments earlier this year.
Mark Ross, 41, was charged with arson through a tip received by Crime Stoppers, HCFMO said.
HCFMO investigators charged Mark Ross (12/08/1978) with arson for his involvement in a fire that was caught on surveillance video at The Palms at Cypress Station Apartments. Investigators received a @CrimeStopHOU tip that led to charges being filed. https://t.co/fyDoppUmRE pic.twitter.com/ihJbZSWDZw— Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) March 28, 2020
HCFMO and Crime Stoppers sought the public’s help earlier this year for information about the fire that occurred on Jan. 10 around 3 a.m at the apartment complex.
Investigators at the time of the incident believed that two people broke into the leasing office and used an ignitable liquid to set a fire inside the building.
Here is security footage from fire at The Palms at Cypress Station Apartment:
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.