Man charged for role in fire at The Palms at Cypress Station apartments after a Crime Stoppers tip

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said they have charged a man for his involvement in a fire at The Palms at Cypress Station Apartments earlier this year.

Mark Ross, 41, was charged with arson through a tip received by Crime Stoppers, HCFMO said.

HCFMO investigators charged Mark Ross (12/08/1978) with arson for his involvement in a fire that was caught on surveillance video at The Palms at Cypress Station Apartments. Investigators received a @CrimeStopHOU tip that led to charges being filed. https://t.co/fyDoppUmRE pic.twitter.com/ihJbZSWDZw — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) March 28, 2020

HCFMO and Crime Stoppers sought the public’s help earlier this year for information about the fire that occurred on Jan. 10 around 3 a.m at the apartment complex.

Investigators at the time of the incident believed that two people broke into the leasing office and used an ignitable liquid to set a fire inside the building.

Here is security footage from fire at The Palms at Cypress Station Apartment: