Two people in serious condition after house fire rescue in N. Houston, firefighters say

HOUSTON – Two people are in serious condition after a house fire in north Houston Thursday, firefighters said.

Firefighters said they responded to reports of the fire at around 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Walton Street. When they arrived at the scene, HFD said they found a family in the residence.

Crews said they found a man and woman inside the home. Firefighters said CPR was started on both victims and they were transported to Memorial Hermann by ambulance in serious condition.

According to HFD, one other resident was able to escape the fire from a window before crews arrived.

Authorities said they don’t know the cause of the fire and arson was dispatched to the scene.