Texas hotel industry is getting hit hard by coronavirus pandemic

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – Employees in the hotel industry are facing massive layoffs and furloughs in every state due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent study.

The hotel industry faces an abrupt drop in demand by the week. Since there’s been a decline in guest occupancy, nearly 44% of employees are expected to have lost or lose their jobs in the coming weeks, according to the study.

By the numbers in Texas:

Current hotel employment

- Direct hotel operations jobs: 145,617

- Total hotel supported jobs: 658,637

Coronavirus-induced job loss by state

- Direct hotel operations jobs: 64,072

- Total hotel-supported jobs: 268,797

