Texas hotel industry is getting hit hard by coronavirus pandemic
HOUSTON – Employees in the hotel industry are facing massive layoffs and furloughs in every state due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent study.
The hotel industry faces an abrupt drop in demand by the week. Since there’s been a decline in guest occupancy, nearly 44% of employees are expected to have lost or lose their jobs in the coming weeks, according to the study.
By the numbers in Texas:
Current hotel employment
- Direct hotel operations jobs: 145,617
- Total hotel supported jobs: 658,637
Coronavirus-induced job loss by state
- Direct hotel operations jobs: 64,072
- Total hotel-supported jobs: 268,797
