Precinct 2 deputy constables work with Houston Food Bank to help distribute toiletries

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Deputy constables, along with food bank volunteers, have been handing out food and supplies to dozens of people.

Constable Darryl Smith said this is just the beginning of getting people what they need.

Car after car with their trunks popped open were loaded up with food and cleaning supplies in Missouri City.

The partnership between Fort Bend County Precinct 2 deputy constables and the Houston Food Bank will make it possible for many of the most vulnerable in the community to get access to some hard-to-get items right now.

“Our elderly population really needs this, we are coming together to help all those who desperately need this,” Constable Smith said.

For many like Christine Washington, this uncertain time has been really hard. she is praying everyone gets through this and fast.

“I just hope everyone is safe,” Washington said.

There was a long line of cars waiting for supplies at the constable’s office on Texas Parkway.

The event will continue until 1 p.m., or until supplies run out.