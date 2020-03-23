More than 500 high-risk symptomatic people tested for COVID-19 at Houston’s testing site during first few days

The City of Houston said more than 500 high-risk symptomatic people were tested for COVID-19 at the city’s first community based testing site during its first three days.

The free drive-thru site was launched by the Houston Health Department and local medical community on Friday.

Services will continue Monday for symptomatic medical professionals, first responders, those over 65 and older, and people of any age with chronic illnesses.

People meeting the coronavirus criteria can call the Houston Health Department’s COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to get screened.

The city said the Houston Health Department, Harris County Public Health and the local medical community plan to open additional testing sites in the coming days and announce an online and updated phone-based screening process.

“If you are a healthy person with mild symptoms and not seriously ill, please self-quarantine at home,” said Dr. David Persse, local health authority for the Houston Health Department. “Most people infected with COVID-19 recover. It’s important we first focus our limited testing resources on the most vulnerable.”