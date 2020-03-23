How bartenders can apply for free money during the outbreak

HOUSTON – The bar and restaurant industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Places have been forced to shut down, or switch to take-out only leaving many employees with fewer hours or completely out of work.

Bartenders were among some of the hardest-hit employees. The United States Bartenders Guild National Charity Foundation is providing some much-needed financial assistance.

Here is what bartenders need to do:

Go to the USBG National Charity Foundation website and click on the button to fill out an application for the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program Grant. Read the application and make sure you meet the eligibility requirements, which are: Must be a bartender or the spouse or child of a bartender Must experience a catastrophic event or emergency hardship that can be described and identified in the application, damaging to the person or property, is sudden or unexpected and not normally occurring in daily life. Lack financial, physical, mental or emotional necessities as a result of the event Provide tangible documentation of the event or hardship. Submit your application.

According to the website, recipients will be selected solely on the basis of the eligibility requirements listed in detail within the application.

Each recipient will have to provide documentation the grant was used in accordance with the terms. Visit Usbgfoundation.org for more information and to submit an application.