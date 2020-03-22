HPD: Man with dementia missing from home in Houston’s East End

HOUSTON – Police are looking for a man diagnosed with dementia who was reported missing from his home in Houston’s East End area.

Samuel Ramirez-Gonzalez, 75, was last seen around 12:05 a.m. Sunday at his home in the 7600 block of Avenue E, Houston police said.

Ramirez-Gonzalez is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweats and black shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Houston Police at (713) 884-3131 or (832)394-1840.