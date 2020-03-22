Driver takes state troopers on a 26-mile high-speed chase from Conroe to Aldine

HOUSTON – A driver in a black Nissan took a Texas State Trooper on a high-speed chase from Conroe to Aldine.

Officials said around 2 p.m. Sunday the trooper pulled over the black Nissan for a traffic violation on Interstate 45 and FM 1488. The trooper approved the driver and received his driver’s license. The trooper went back to his patrol car to run the license when the driver sped off.

That launched the high-speed chase down Interstate 45, where the speeds reached 140 mph, officials said.

The chase continued down Interstate 45 to the Hardy Toll Road, then down to Rankin Road, where the driver exited and traveled east to Aldine Westfield. The driver then went south on Aldine Westfield.

Units stopped chasing the vehicle at FM 525 and Aldine Westfield due to safety and traffic conditions, officials said.

Moments later, officials alerted a crash involving the black Nissan at Lauder and Aldine Westfield roads. Troopers went to respond to the collision in Aldine.

According to witnesses, the driver slammed into three other vehicles at the intersection and disabled his vehicle. He then attempted to flee on foot west on Lauder Road.

The driver of one of the vehicles struck pursued the suspect and was able to detain him with the help of several drivers until troopers arrived on the scene.

There were no serious injuries in the crash, investigators said.

The total distance of the chase was 26 miles.

The suspect will return to Montgomery County to face charges.