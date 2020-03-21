These are the creative ways Houstonians are entertaining themselves during self-isolation

For many, days have never felt so long.

Following the CDC and WHO’s recommendations, many are staying home in an effort to help “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus spread.

Reading, painting, and puzzles are just some activities that help pass time.

We asked our KPRC 2 audience what unique ways they’re using to get through quarantine and got back some unique pastime suggestions.

Here’s how some Houstonians are entertaining themselves during self-isolation:

Crafts:

Many are passing time with creative projects. One viewer shared a picture with us of a Texas A&M stained glass window she is building.

KPRC viewer Tanya Waymire shares a picture of a stained glass window she is building during self-isolation. (Tanya Waymire)

Another viewer shared a picture with us of the jewelry she made.

KPRC viewer Trisha Teran gets crafty during self-isolation making jewelry in her pastime. (Trisha Teran)

Learning:

Some are investing their time in learning a new language online. Duolingo and YouTube are two free resources that offer language-learning tools.

Duolingo offers lessons in 35 languages for English-speakers to learn.

One KPRC viewer recommended the YouTube channel “French with Vincent." We checked it out and discovered this YouTuber has created a series of videos titled “Learn French While We All Are On Quarantine.”

Entertainment:

Many stuck at home are discovering entertainment through social media.

Over the week, more celebrities have utilized their platforms to connect with the outside world during self-isolation.

Many musicians went live on Instagram to perform virtual concerts as a part of the Together At Home campaign launched by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization.

Artists who have taken part in the virtual mini-concert series include John Legend, Niall Horan, OneRepublic, and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

What are you doing to get yourself through the long days of social-distancing? Let us know in the comments!