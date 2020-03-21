Texas-native Adrian Peterson donates $50,000 to support HISD’s food distribution sites

Washington Redskins running back — and Texas native — Adrian Peterson and his wife Ashley have donated $50,000 through their foundation to pay for meals for students and families in the Houston Independent School District.

The district said the gift was sent to the HISD Foundation, the non-profit organization that raises funds to support the district’s students, staff, and families.

The district said in collaboration with the Houston Food Bank, it has assisted more than 22,000 households at food distribution sites since March 14. They plan to continue the program next week at 39 sites.

Peterson and his wife reside in Houston during the off-season.

"Adrian Peterson is an outstanding MVP in HISD for making such a generous donation on behalf of the children in this district,” said HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan. “It’s his birthday, but we are getting a wonderful gift. We thank him and his wife wholeheartedly for these funds.”

The donations are through the Adrian and Ashley Peterson Family Foundation. The couple encourages others to donate to local causes during the COVID-19 crisis and to commit acts of “paying it forward” to help neighbors in need.