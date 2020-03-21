Have asthma? This is how coronavirus could impact you.

DETROIT – If you have asthma, you are likely at a higher risk of becoming “very sick” from COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Here are the guidelines from the CDC for those with Asthma:

Risk of Getting COVID-19

People with asthma may be at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19. COVID-19 can affect your respiratory tract (nose, throat, lungs), cause an asthma attack, and possibly lead to pneumonia and acute respiratory disease.

Treatment

There is currently no specific treatment for or vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

Prepare for COVID-19

Stock up on supplies.

Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others.

When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick.

Clean your hands often by washing with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid crowds and people who are sick.

Avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel.

During a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed.

If someone in your home is sick, have them stay away from the rest of the household to reduce the risk of spreading the virus in your home.

Avoid sharing personal household items such as cups and towels.

Follow your Asthma Action Plan

If you have symptoms

Contact your health care provider to ask about your symptoms.

