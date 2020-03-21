Houston’s Alley Theatre temporarily lays off 75 percent of staff amid coronavirus outbreak

HOUSTON – Houston’s famed Alley Theatre, a Tony Award-winning theatre company in the Houston Theater District, laid off 75 percent of its employees Friday due to “the effects of the virus on the Alley’s financial stability,” the company said in a statement. The staff members laid off will have fully paid health benefits through June 30. The remaining staff paid over $50,000 will take pay cuts, according to the release.

Alley Theatre also cancelled the remainder of its 2019-20 season, which includes productions of Dead Man’s Cell Phone (April 17 – May 10, 2020), the world premiere of Amerikin (May 8 – June 7, 2020), and Sense & Sensibility (June 5 – July 5, 2020). The Houston theater company also cancelled its educational and community engagement programs.

“It is with deep regret and sadness that we are having to cancel all performances, events, and educational programs remaining in our current season. I’m undoubtedly more upset to have to temporarily layoff our exceptional Alley staff,” artistic director Rob Melrose said in a release. “We are hopeful we will welcome staff back this summer in preparation for the upcoming season.”

Presently, the Alley is mounting a $6.5 million Emergency Campaign to address its lost revenue, sunk expenses, and on-going operations costs.

“The best way for patrons and supporters to help us during this crisis is to consider donating to the Alley Emergency Campaign,” said Managing Director Dean Gladden. “Canceling the remainder of our season is a huge financial burden. We need the support of Houston more than ever before to continue producing incredible shows while supporting our artists and staff.”

The coronavirus outbreak has spurred all seven of the Houston Theater District’s resident performance companies to cancel programming, including Theatre Under The Stars, Da Camera of Houston, the Houston Symphony, the Houston Grand Opera and the Houston Ballet.