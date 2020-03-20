68ºF

Your coronavirus questions answered: When the drive-thru virus stations are up and running what are the requirements to be tested?

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

A patient is tested by a healthcare professional at a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 at United Memorial Medical Center Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Houston. For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

We’ve received questions from Houstonians on concerns with COVID-19 and shared them with Vivian Nriagu, MD, Partner/Owner Memorial Village Emergency Room who is also a longtime physician with experience working in Houston trauma centers and emergency rooms.

She took the time to answer some of your questions:

Will all gyms, including private gyms, close due to COVID-19?

Recommendations set by the White House have prompted many businesses in Houston to close in the interest of public health, including gyms.

I am 70 years old and in good health. I have a dentist visit next week, is it safe to go?

The American Dental Association has recommended that dentists nationwide postpone elective procedures in response to the spread of the Covid-19.

When the drive-thru virus stations are up and running what are the requirements to be tested? It seems there should be requirements...?

At the drive-thru virus stations, people will initially be screened and tested based on World Health Organization recommendations and Houston Health Department recommendations.

I have had contact with someone who has been working with someone now diagnosed with corona. What do I need to do?

If you develop symptoms consistent with Covid-19, self-isolate.

Where do those without insurance and/or no primary care doctor go to get information and potentially testing for Covid-19?

There is a free drive-through coronavirus testing site in North Houston. It is located at the United Memorial Medical Center. (510 West Tidwell, Houston, Texas 77076)

