Your coronavirus questions answered: When the drive-thru virus stations are up and running what are the requirements to be tested?

We’ve received questions from Houstonians on concerns with COVID-19 and shared them with Vivian Nriagu, MD, Partner/Owner Memorial Village Emergency Room who is also a longtime physician with experience working in Houston trauma centers and emergency rooms.

She took the time to answer some of your questions:

Will all gyms, including private gyms, close due to COVID-19?

Recommendations set by the White House have prompted many businesses in Houston to close in the interest of public health, including gyms.

I am 70 years old and in good health. I have a dentist visit next week, is it safe to go?

The American Dental Association has recommended that dentists nationwide postpone elective procedures in response to the spread of the Covid-19.

When the drive-thru virus stations are up and running what are the requirements to be tested? It seems there should be requirements...?

At the drive-thru virus stations, people will initially be screened and tested based on World Health Organization recommendations and Houston Health Department recommendations.

I have had contact with someone who has been working with someone now diagnosed with corona. What do I need to do?

If you develop symptoms consistent with Covid-19, self-isolate.

Where do those without insurance and/or no primary care doctor go to get information and potentially testing for Covid-19?

There is a free drive-through coronavirus testing site in North Houston. It is located at the United Memorial Medical Center. (510 West Tidwell, Houston, Texas 77076)