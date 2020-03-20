This is what we know about the first person in Harris County to die from coronavirus

A Harris County man died just hours after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to the Harris County Health Department. He was the first person in Harris County to die from coronavirus-related complications.

“This is not just a minor disease but this is serious disease, especially for those at risk of high-risk complications, and that is those that are elderly seniors above the age of 60,” Dr. Umair A. Shah said.

Officials said the man was between the ages of 80 and 90 years old, had underlying health conditions and was at high risk for serious COVID-19 complications.

It is unclear how long he may have had the virus before the testing.

The Harris County man lived at a nursing home in northwest Harris County, officials said.

Public health officials would not release the name of the nursing home just yet. They said they were still in the process of notifying next of kin and well as other residents and their families at the nursing home.

They are also actively investigating any possible contact the patient might had with anyone else in the nursing home. However at this time there is no evidence of additional spread.