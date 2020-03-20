76ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

76ºF

Local News

See the custom Houston Astros pistol you never knew you needed

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: HTX Tactical, Houston Astros
Custom Houston Astros pistol commemorating the team's 2017 World Series win designed by HTX Tactical.
Custom Houston Astros pistol commemorating the team's 2017 World Series win designed by HTX Tactical. (HTX Tactical)

If you’re an Astros fan that’s packing heat, you’ll love this!

HTX Tactical, a Houston gun shop known for its custom designs, has built an Astros-themed handgun inspired by the team’s retro orange, yellow and white striped jersey design.

The pistol commemorates the team’s 2017 World Series win and is detailed with a trophy gold trigger.

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. commented on the company’s Instagram post “Imma have to snag this.”

The custom-designed pistol isn’t directly for sale on the company’s website, but those interested can call or stop by the shop for pricing.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: