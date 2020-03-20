See the custom Houston Astros pistol you never knew you needed

If you’re an Astros fan that’s packing heat, you’ll love this!

HTX Tactical, a Houston gun shop known for its custom designs, has built an Astros-themed handgun inspired by the team’s retro orange, yellow and white striped jersey design.

The pistol commemorates the team’s 2017 World Series win and is detailed with a trophy gold trigger.

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. commented on the company’s Instagram post “Imma have to snag this.”

The custom-designed pistol isn’t directly for sale on the company’s website, but those interested can call or stop by the shop for pricing.