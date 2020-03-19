Chase ends with vehicle crashing into Brays Bayou, police say

HOUSTON – A chase involving carjacking suspects ended up with a vehicle crashing into Brays Bayou Thursday, police said.

The incident happened in Brays Bayou under 75th Street. Officers said they were en route to a reported carjacking that a couple called in at around 1:20 a.m. when they located the vehicle and suspects.

Officers said they attempted to pull the vehicle over and a pursuit ensued.

Police said they pursued the vehicle into Mason Park, where it ended up being driven into the bayou when the suspects, who officers said were armed, attempted to drive under the bridge and ran out of ground.

Police said an HPD K-9 was brought in to locate and apprehend two suspects that were outstanding initially. Police said all four suspects were eventually taken into custody.