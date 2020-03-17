This is how METRO is responding to the coronavirus outbreak

HOUSTON – METRO is responding to the coronavirus outbreak by encouraging passengers to practice social distancing while riding.

Practices include reduced seating and crowds, additional buses in frequently-traveled routes, and signage posted in all METRO bus stops and light rail stations.

“METRO understands the critical role public transportation provides for the region,” the statement said, “the authority is committed to continuing to provide service and will do so safely.”

Passengers are practicing social distancing while riding a bus to their destinations. (HOUSTON METRO)

Passengers who are risk free and healthy can use the light rail, park and rides and METROLift and they should expect reduced capacity and mitigate close contact with others.

Here is what METRO recommends when using public transportation:

Consider commuting during off-peak hours

Take a seat instead of holding on to poles

Wash hands or use sanitizer once you reach your destination

METRO is also doing the following to ensure public safety during the coronavirus:

Cleaning and disinfecting buses and light rails daily

Displaying signage around bus stops and rail stations reminding the public on health practices to stop the spread of germs

Remain in close contact with local public health and emergency management officials to monitor developments