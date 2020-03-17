This is how METRO is responding to the coronavirus outbreak
HOUSTON – METRO is responding to the coronavirus outbreak by encouraging passengers to practice social distancing while riding.
Practices include reduced seating and crowds, additional buses in frequently-traveled routes, and signage posted in all METRO bus stops and light rail stations.
“METRO understands the critical role public transportation provides for the region,” the statement said, “the authority is committed to continuing to provide service and will do so safely.”
Passengers who are risk free and healthy can use the light rail, park and rides and METROLift and they should expect reduced capacity and mitigate close contact with others.
Here is what METRO recommends when using public transportation:
- Consider commuting during off-peak hours
- Take a seat instead of holding on to poles
- Wash hands or use sanitizer once you reach your destination
METRO is also doing the following to ensure public safety during the coronavirus:
- Cleaning and disinfecting buses and light rails daily
- Displaying signage around bus stops and rail stations reminding the public on health practices to stop the spread of germs
- Remain in close contact with local public health and emergency management officials to monitor developments
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.