Man shot nearly 7 times during argument with woman he met online; Shooter still on the run, police say

HOUSTON – A woman was arrested after a man she met online was shot nearly seven times in north Houston Monday, police said. Officers said the shooter is still on the run.

Police said the incident happened in the 1300 block of Greens Parkway at around 10:30 p.m. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He is expected to survive.

According to police, the victim and the woman met through an online dating app. While they were at an apartment, they had an altercation, police said. Officers said at some point, another man came into the apartment and fired shots at the victim seven times.

Police said the man who fired the shots fled the scene and has not been found. The woman was detained for questioning.