Mayor Turner asks domestic and international travelers to self-quarantine
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking international travelers to self-quarantine themselves for a period of 14 days. Turner is also recommending those coming through domestic flights to quarantine themselves for 7 days. Health experts urge travelers to quarantine, in an effort to contain the virus and keep hospitals from getting overwhelmed.
“We don’t want to have a huge influx of patients who do have coronavirus come to the hospital all at once," said Emergency Room Physician, Huma Kauser. "There aren’t as many ICU beds out there.”
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.