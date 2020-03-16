Mayor Turner asks domestic and international travelers to self-quarantine

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking international travelers to self-quarantine themselves for a period of 14 days. Turner is also recommending those coming through domestic flights to quarantine themselves for 7 days. Health experts urge travelers to quarantine, in an effort to contain the virus and keep hospitals from getting overwhelmed.

“We don’t want to have a huge influx of patients who do have coronavirus come to the hospital all at once," said Emergency Room Physician, Huma Kauser. "There aren’t as many ICU beds out there.”