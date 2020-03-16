Katy BBQ restaurant says the coronavirus crisis is hurting business

KATY, Texas – The service and selection are just as big as the Texas sized plates served up each and every day at Coopers Old Time Pit BAR-B-QUE but despite the restaurant’s best efforts the coronavirus crisis is taking a toll on business.

"The food service industry is certainly hurting at the moment no matter what part you're in," said Coopers owner Barry Cooper.

The virus has forced school districts to close, sporting events and social gatherings have been postponed or canceled. It has also led to panic with many people stocking up on supplies and food leaving many grocery stores shelves empty.

Cooper wants to remind folks that buying food from restaurants is also an option and helps businesses during a time of need.

‘If you want to walk in to Coopers for instance to pick up a brisket or a whole set of pork chops or a bunch of chickens or anything else, its prepared its safe, It'll keep in the refrigerator for a week or so. If you want to package it and freeze it, it'll keep for 6 months to a year," Cooper said.

If you’d rather dine in restaurants like Coopers said their doing their part to keep families safe by taking safety measures.

“We have taken extra precautions in terms of moving some condiments behind the line that customers can normally access by themselves but day in and day out we worry about sanitation and staying clean and providing a safe environment,” Cooper said.

Coopers is open Sunday-Thursday from 11 am -8 pm and Friday and Saturday from 11 am-9 pm.