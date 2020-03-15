The Houston Rodeo says they will refund exhibitor fees and hold an online auction

Days after the Houston Rodeo was canceled because of coronavirus concerns, officials are explaining how they are handling exhibitor fees and are announcing an online auction.

Here’s a breakdown:

• For the School Art and Lamb and Goat competitions that were held, exhibitors will be paid their guaranteed premiums which they earned.

• The rodeo will be refunding all entry fees for livestock and horse show exhibitors who were unable to compete.

• The Rodeo is working on a plan to further support junior exhibitors, including heifer exhibitors. As a part of this plan, they will be having an online auction in place of the planned junior auctions. Those details will be announced shortly.

There is a page where people can donate specifically to the junior exhibitors. Click here.