Nike temporarily closing stores around the world amid coronavirus outbreak

Nike stores are temporarily closing its doors all around the world in an effort to limit COVID-19 exposure, according to the Nike website.

The company made the announcement Sunday, saying the closures will go into effect beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

Nike stores in the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand will be included in the temporary closure.

Customers will still be able to make purchases online at Nike.com or on the Nike apps, the company says.

Nike is also taking other precautionary measures to combat the spreading of the coronavirus, including giving employees the option to work from home, adjusting work schedules as needed, allowing social distancing, and more, according to the company’s website.

Here is their full statement.