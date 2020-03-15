Houston Rodeo announces it will waive commercial exhibitor fees from March 11-22
The Houston Rodeo will refund commercial exhibitors their fee for March 11-22.
The Rodeo was canceled last week over coronavirus concerns.
On Sunday, the Rodeo announced commercial exhibitor refunds for March 11-22 were in process.
In a statement they said: “We know that many commercial exhibitors rely on the Rodeo for their livelihood, and there has been an overwhelming amount of support from those interested in supporting our 2020 vendors. A list of shopping and dining vendors with their websites and/or social media pages can be found on our website.”
