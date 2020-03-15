83ºF

Houston Rodeo announces it will waive commercial exhibitor fees from March 11-22

Tags: rodeo, coronavirus
Here are just a few of the different things you can buy at the Rodeo. (KPRC)

The Houston Rodeo will refund commercial exhibitors their fee for March 11-22.

The Rodeo was canceled last week over coronavirus concerns.

On Sunday, the Rodeo announced commercial exhibitor refunds for March 11-22 were in process.

In a statement they said: “We know that many commercial exhibitors rely on the Rodeo for their livelihood, and there has been an overwhelming amount of support from those interested in supporting our 2020 vendors. A list of shopping and dining vendors with their websites and/or social media pages can be found on our website.”

You can go here to see that list.

