Houston Rodeo announces it will waive commercial exhibitor fees from March 11-22

The Houston Rodeo will refund commercial exhibitors their fee for March 11-22.

The Rodeo was canceled last week over coronavirus concerns.

On Sunday, the Rodeo announced commercial exhibitor refunds for March 11-22 were in process.

In a statement they said: “We know that many commercial exhibitors rely on the Rodeo for their livelihood, and there has been an overwhelming amount of support from those interested in supporting our 2020 vendors. A list of shopping and dining vendors with their websites and/or social media pages can be found on our website.”

You can go here to see that list.