League City man struck multiple times in officer-involved shooting

HOUSTON – A tense standoff between a man and League City police officers ended in an officer-involved shooting Friday night, according to a department spokesperson.

Officers were dispatched to an area near Texas Avenue and Hewitt Street in League City and when they arrived, officials say a man shot at them.

No officers were struck in the gunfire but one of their patrol cars was struck by a bullet.

Officials say the suspect then ran into a field. The suspect was shot multiple times, although it is unclear how many officers shot at him.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Department is now investigating, as is the procedure with officer-involved shootings.