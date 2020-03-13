Mayor Turner gives update on city’s response to growing coronavirus cases in Houston area
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will give an update on the city’s response to the growing coronavirus cases in the Houston area on Friday.
Turner will provide information on the city’s plans to mitigate and contain the coronavirus. He will also be joined by other local leaders and health authorities.
