Man and woman believed to be young couple found shot in SE Houston; Man dies, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting that killed a man and left a woman in critical condition in southeast Houston Friday, they said.

Police said when they arrived at the scene in the 8700 block of Koala, they found both the man and woman with gunshot wounds. Officers said they performed CPR on the man until Houston firefighters arrived.

According to police, both the man and woman were transported to nearby trauma centers. The man died from his gunshot wounds while in the hospital, police said.

Police said the woman is in critical condition.