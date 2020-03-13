How a local Tex-Mex restaurant is helping student exhibitors of the Houston Rodeo Livestock Show still compete for a cash prize

HOUSTON – Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen, along with its sister concept Jimmy Changas, want to show their support to student exhibitors of the Houston Rodeo Livestock Show who missed out on their animal showings and competitions due to the event’s cancellation.

The Houston-area Tex-mex restaurant announced on its Facebook page it will host a digital showing via email and buy two animals for up to $5,000.

“We want to know your story, your animal’s story, what makes you both special, your high school, pictures, why you deserve to be chosen & HLSR exhibitor badge/registration/entry forms,” the post reads in part.

Students who are part of the Future Farmers of America association and 4-H organization must send their submissions by March 22 via email at lindi@gringostexmex.com.

Winners will be announced March 25.