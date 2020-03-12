80ºF

Here’s a state-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus cases

Workers from a Servpro disaster recovery team wearing protective suits and respirators are given supplies as they line up before entering the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., to begin cleaning and disinfecting the facility, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The nursing home is at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in Washington state. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
The first US case of the coronavirus was reported in January -- a Washington state man who had recently returned from China. A little more than a month later, the country has reported more than 1,280.

At least 38 people have died: 30 in Washington state, four in California, two in Florida, one in New Jersey and one in South Dakota.

As local leaders work to curb the spread of the virus within the US, health officials say they expect the number of cases to keep climbing as more people are tested.

The 1,281 in the US who have tested positive includes 46 people who were repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan; 21 repatriated from the Grand Princess cruise ship stuck for days off California; and three repatriated from Wuhan, China.

Here are the rest of the cases, broken down by state:

Alabama: No reported cases

Alaska: No reported cases

Arizona: 9

Arkansas: 1

California: 139 (including four deaths)

Colorado: 33

Connecticut: 3

Delaware: 1

District of Columbia: 10

Florida: 29 (including two deaths)

Georgia: 31

Hawaii: 2

Idaho: No reported cases

Illinois: 25

Indiana: 10

Iowa: 14

Kansas: 1

Kentucky: 8

Louisiana 13

Maine: No reported cases

Maryland: 12

Massachusetts: 95

Michigan: 2

Minnesota: 5

Mississippi: 1

Missouri: 1

Montana: No reported cases

Nebraska: 10

Nevada: 7

New Hampshire: 5

New Jersey: 23 (including one death)

New Mexico: 4

New York: 216

North Carolina: 11

North Dakota: 1

Ohio: 4

Oklahoma: 2

Oregon: 19

Pennsylvania: 15

Rhode Island: 5

South Carolina: 10

South Dakota: 8 (including one death)

Tennessee: 7

Texas: 21

Utah: 3

Vermont: 2

Virginia: 9

Washington: 373 (including 30 deaths)

West Virginia: No reported cases

Wisconsin: 10

Wyoming: 1

