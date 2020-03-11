80ºF

High-speed chase involving burglary suspect ends in arrest in northwest Houston

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – Police were involved in a high-speed chase Wednesday in northwest Houston.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies responded to a call on suspicion of someone breaking into cars. When officers spotted the suspect and he took off in a vehicle.

The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and ran after it appeared the tire blew out. The suspect was seen walking around a neighborhood before being captured by officials.

He was handcuffed and taken into custody.

Watch a recap of the chase below:

WATCH LIVE: Police chase underway in west Houston

