High-speed chase involving burglary suspect ends in arrest in northwest Houston
HOUSTON – Police were involved in a high-speed chase Wednesday in northwest Houston.
Harris County Precinct 5 deputies responded to a call on suspicion of someone breaking into cars. When officers spotted the suspect and he took off in a vehicle.
The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and ran after it appeared the tire blew out. The suspect was seen walking around a neighborhood before being captured by officials.
He was handcuffed and taken into custody.
Watch a recap of the chase below:
WATCH LIVE: Police chase underway in west HoustonPosted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Wednesday, March 11, 2020
