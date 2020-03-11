Controversial contract deputy patrol study pulled after fiery testimony from constables, public

HOUSTON – Emotions ran high as residents questioned Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia’s reasoning behind proposing a study, that would evaluate the cost of the Harris County Constable Contract Patrol program, essentially eliminating it from neighborhoods that pay for the extra security.

“During Harvey, I lost my house and it was the constables that came and brought me food, it was them that brought me water, I lost everything,” said upset citizen, Ricardo Garza.

Others feared the study would put their safety at risk.

“For 38 years, Harris County constables have provided much-needed community policing to our neighborhood. They have actually become our very first line of defense,” said one concerned citizen during Tuesday’s Commissioner’s Court meeting.

All eight Harris county constables took turns voicing their concerns on the study and what it would mean for them.

"I’m aggravated right now, I really am, because I don’t understand why my 572 employees is having to go through this,” said Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

After listening to the overwhelming concerns from residents and constables, Garcia pulled the proposal from the agenda.

“Let me just apologize in part for the fear that this item has caused,” Garcia said.

But he said he still wants to talk about the contracted patrol program.

“I think we still have an opportunity to make the program better,” said Garcia.