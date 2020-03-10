Woman hit, killed by vehicle in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating a fatal accident in west Houston.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on Briargreen and Westheimer, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said a woman was struck by a vehicle, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not say what caused the crash or if the driver who hit her remained on the scene.

Officers are advising drivers to expect delays and avoid the area.

This is a developing story.