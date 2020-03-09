Have you seen him? Man steals 4 TV’s from business, police say

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect they said stole four TV’s from a business.

Police said the incident happened on Dec. 14 at around 12 a.m. when an unknown man burglarized a business located in the 100 block of West Gray Street. Police said video surveillance captured the suspect pushing open a patio door of the business to gain entry into the building.

During the incident, the suspect stole four televisions, officers said. Police said the suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Police said the suspect was wearing a gray knit hat, green jacket, white shirt, blue jeans, and a black backpack during the burglary.

Crime Stoppers said they may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at Crime-stoppers.org.