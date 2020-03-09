10-year-old boy saves family before fire engulfs home in Harris County, firefighters say

HOUSTON – A family is safe after being rescued from a fire that engulfed their home in Harris County on Sunday night, firefighters said.

Northwest Fire Department officials said they were notified about a fire in the Cutting Green subdivision at around 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found heavy fire showing from the second story of the two-story home, with fire extending to the first story, they said.

Firefighters said all of the residents were able to make it out safely. Homeowner Mario Juarez said his 10-year-old son was up past his bedtime waiting on his mom to get back from the rodeo when he heard crackling from the flames. That is when he went and woke up the rest of the sleeping family.

“Fifteen years of memories now gone on mere seconds, minutes,” Juarez said holding back tears.

One of their dogs didn’t make it out of the fire, the family said.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office and Northwest Fire Department are investigating a cause for the fire. Juarez said firefighters told him the fire might have started electrically.

“It was an electrical issue. An electrical wire in the back where the porch was at, by the fireplace, is where it started,” he said. " And once that porch thing fell down there was a gas line that just really ignited the rest of the house. The flames just kept ongoing. After that, the fire department said there wasn’t really much they could have done."

Juarez had lived at the home with his family for 15 years. He said he did have insurance.