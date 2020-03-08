WeekHack: Cancer cluster survey to be conducted, hospital visitor restrictions go into effect and more

Take a look at some of the biggest Houston-area events and stories happening in the week ahead. We also sprinkled in a couple of national stories we thought you should know about.

Here’s what you need to know this week:

Catch some z’s Monday: It’s National Napping Day

Monday is the day after the return of daylight saving time. You might’ve tried your hardest to prepare for the time change but your internal clock is still reeling from the lost hour. Luckily, Monday is also National Napping Day. Do yourself a solid and catch some z’s in observance of the well-timed celebration of sleep.

Starting Monday, visitor access will be restricted at 13 Houston-area hospitals due to concerns about the coronavirus. The limited number of visitors will be asked to answer a questionnaire about their recent travel history, among other things. Find a full list of hospitals and restrictions here.

Volunteers with the Houston Health Department along with community leaders in the Fifth Ward will go door-to-door in the area state officials identified as a cancer cluster, in hopes of acquiring official information from the community about the residents’ health conditions and concerns. The survey will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 9.

Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington primaries set for Tuesday

Following Super Tuesday, 37 states still need to go to the polls. On Tuesday, March 10, Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington will all hold their primary contests.

Chick-fil-A will open a new Alvin resteraunt at 2018 E Highway 6 on Thursday, March 12. Ahead of the opening, the new restaurant will host a 12-hour First 100 Campout party, where attendees brave enough to camp out overnight will win a year’s worth of Chick-fil-A. Upwards of 100 campers will win a digital offer card for a year of free Chick-fil-A meals (52 meals with each consisting of a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, medium Waffle Potato Fries and a medium beverage). Participants can begin gathering in the restaurant parking lot at 5:30 p.m. on March 11.

Got a passion for good eats and some sick beats? We’ve got some stellar news for you: The World’s First Hip-Hop Food Festival is headed to Houston Saturday. The OMG Food Fest will be held from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at the Area 59 Outdoor Event Area, located at 6015 Hillcroft. Event organizers promise you’ll be two Steppin’ with some tacos, bouncin’ with some boudin or twerkin’ with your turkey legs. Aside from an array of incredible eats, you’ll also enjoy an entertainment lineup featuring great DJs and bands. Click here for more information.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Levy Park, which will host a family-friendly festival featuring a leprechaun scavenger hunt for kids, family photo booth, food & drink concessions including beer and wine, and live music. The event will take place Sunday, March 15 at Levy Park, located at 3801 Eastside St, Houston, TX 77098. The event will run from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. and is free to the public. Click here for more information.

11th Democratic presidential primary debate slated for Sunday

The eleventh Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential election cycle is slated for Sunday, March 15 in Phoenix, Arizona, a couple days before primaries in Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio. The debate is co-hosted by CNN and Univision.

March Madness kicks off with Selection Sunday

Sports fans, it’s March. You know what that means: March Madness is upon us. So get your brackets printed out, bust out your jerseys and get ready for lots and lots of basketball. The 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament kicks off March 15 with Selection Sunday and technically starts Tuesday, March 17 in Dayton, Ohio.