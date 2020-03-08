Sunday Conversations: Meet Angel Onuoha, founder of nonprofit, student-run hedge fund
Getting accepted into Harvard is an accomplishment in and of itself but what one young man from the Houston area is doing there is getting him recognition across the country. A few years ago,as a freshman, Angel Onuoha founded a nonprofit hedge fund that teaches students about investing and fund management. Now, at 20 years old, he’s leading national conferences and launching a scholarship program.
