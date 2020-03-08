HPD: Woman found stabbed to death at apartment complex in west Houston

HOUSTON – A woman was found stabbed to death at an apartment complex Sunday morning, officials said.

At about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police received a report of a disturbance at an apartment complex located at 8600 Sands Point Drive in west Houston. Responding officers discovered a woman with multiple stab wounds deceased inside a unit at the apartment complex.

Investigators said there was an altercation between the woman and a man prior to the stabbing.

The victim and the man may have been in a dating relationship, official said.

The man, who investigators consider a suspect, was last seen leaving the apartment Sunday morning. Witnesses told police the man was wearing only boxer shorts.

Police are now searching for the suspect.

An investigation into the slaying is ongoing.