HCSO: Suspected burglar shot, injured in north Houston

HOUSTON – A suspected burglar was shot Sunday morning at a north Houston residence when someone who lived there fired at the invader, Captain Jack Shannon with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the 300 block of West Mt Houston Road in north Houston.

The homeowner told deputies a man scaled a 6 foot fence and repeatedly attempted to break through the front door before the homeowner fired through the door, striking the suspected invader twice, once in each leg.

District 2 deputies responded a shooting at 306 W Mount Houston deputy Saldago arrived and provided first aid to the victim who was shot by the resident who said he was trying to break in. Victim is expected to survive @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSO_D2Patrol @HCSOPatrol @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/6qwEU8Pmb3 — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) March 8, 2020

Responding deputies placed tourniquets on the man’s legs, likely saving his life, Shannon said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, Shannon said.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.