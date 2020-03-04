Man who claimed he killed wife, daughter in self-defense sentenced to life in prison

HOUSTON – A Houston man who claimed he killed his wife and teen daughter in self-defense in 2016 was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday.

Michael Ratliff was convicted of multiple capital murders for the death of his wife, 44-year-old Latoya Ratliff, and their daughter, 14-year-old Ariel, at their home in the 15100 block of Alkay Street.

During an interview with detectives in 2016, Ratliff said he was forced to shoot his wife and daughter after they tried to attack him with knives, officials said. During the investigation, a family member told KPRC 2 that the couple had been married for more than 20 years and had marital problems.

The couple also has a son in the military who was stationed in Korea at the time of the shooting.