Man sets himself on fire while trying to torch Houston business, police say

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Houston Arson Bureau are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they said set himself on fire while trying to torch a business.

Police said the incident happened about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 29 at a business located in the 3000 block of Fondren Road.

Authorities said the man was seen on surveillance video throwing a molotov cocktail at the exterior of the building. In the process of doing that, he lit his clothing on fire, authorities said.

Police said the man fled the scene on a dark-colored, sports-style motorcycle with his clothing still on fire. He was last seen driving north on Jeanetta Street, police said.

The man is described as having a slim build and was last seen wearing a motorcycle helmet and dark clothing.

Crime Stoppers said there is a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the man. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.