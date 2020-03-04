First on 2: Footage shows man trying to wrestle weapon away from attackers at a SW Houston gas station

HOUSTON – Eduardo Flores is lucky to be alive Wednesday afternoon.

He told KPRC 2 he pulled up to get gas at the Shell Gas Station on South Gessner in southwest Houston like he does every day. That’s when a man put a gun in his face. Moments later, Flores was shot.

Flores said he was pumping gas when a man put the gun in his face and told him he was going to kill him. He said he then tried to wrestle the gun from the suspect’s hands. Another man with a gun jumped out of a car and pointed it at him, Flores said.

Flores said he took off running but was shot in the shin.

“He didn’t ask for my truck keys. He didn’t ask for money. He just said he was going to kill me,” Flores told KPRC 2 in Spanish.

Flores said he showed police his bullet wound moments after he was attacked by the two men. He refused to go to the hospital for the graze would and told KPRC 2 he still has to go to work today.

Meanwhile, Houston police are searching for the three suspects who took off in a white car. Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call the police.