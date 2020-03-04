81-year-old woman attacked by dog in League City subdivision, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – An elderly woman is recovering after police said she was involved in a dog attack in League City.

The attack happened around 2:05 p.m. Tuesday at the Newport Park in the Newport Subdivision, according to the League City Police Department.

According to witnesses, the 81-year-old woman was walking her dog in the area when two loose dogs started to attack her dog.

During the attack, the woman fell and that is when one of the dogs started attacking her, police said. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries to her arms and one leg, authorities said. One of the witnesses was able to stop the attack.

League City Animal Control was able to locate both dogs and identify their owner, who was cited with animals at large, no rabies vaccination, and canine without League City tags for both dogs.

The dog that attacked the woman will be kept by animal control for a 10-day quarantine required y law for rabies observation.