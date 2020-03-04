5 ways to celebrate Women’s History Month around Houston

HOUSTON – March is Women’s History Month, which is a time for acknowledging, celebrating and encouraging the study of vital roles women have played in American history.

Women’s History Month wasn’t always celebrated the entire month of March. When it began back in 1981, it was Women’s History Week and was celebrated the week of March 7. Each year after that, a week in March was designated to Women’s History Week.

In 1987, after a petition by the National Women’s History Project, Women’s History Week was extended to a month.

Here’s how Houston is celebrating Women’s History Month:

1. Several Houston-area libraries are hosting family-friendly activities celebrating women. Check with your local library to see if it is participating in the events.

2. STEM@NASA Goddard: Women’s History Month will air weekly online programs from women at NASA’s centers in Maryland and Virginia as they discuss how engineering, mathematics, technology and science play a role in their work. The discussion will be available to watch on March 8, 12, 22 and 29. You can also participate in the online discussion by submitting questions that day at noon via Twitter @GSFCEducation.

3. Houston Roller Derby Taco Takedown will be celebrating March 11.

4. All March long, the Houston Museum of Fine Arts and the #5WomenArtists campaign will hold several events and activities.

5. The Women’s History Tours will hold three different five-hour tours about women’s history and culture, which are available by reservation.