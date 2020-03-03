Washington state reports 7th death from coronavirus

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington state has reported a seventh death from coronavirus.

All of the COVID-19 deaths in the United States so far have been in the Seattle area.

A spokeswoman for Harborview Medical Center in Seattle said the patient died Feb. 26. She said the person had been a resident at a suburban Seattle care facility that has reported multiple virus cases and deaths. The spokeswoman said some hospital staff may have been exposed while treating the patient but officials don’t believe other patients were. The hospital staff are being monitored and screened daily.

Researchers at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington on Sunday said they had evidence the COVID-19 virus may have been circulating in the state for up to six weeks undetected. If true, that could mean that there are hundreds of undiagnosed cases in the area.

The coronavirus crisis shifted increasingly westward toward Europe and the United States on Tuesday, with governments taking emergency steps to ease shortages of face masks for front-line doctors and nurses and the U.S. Federal Reserve announcing the biggest interest-rate cut in over a decade to fend off damage to the economy.

The virus reached deep into Iran’s government, where 23 members of Parliament and the head of the country’s emergency services were reported infected. South Korea started drive-thru testing. Deaths in Italy more than doubled from the day before, bringing the country’s total to 79 — the deadliest reported outbreak outside China.

The French government announced it would requisition supplies of protective masks, while the U.S. relaxed restrictions on the kind of masks American health care workers can use.